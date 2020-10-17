Eastern Tennessee nursing home reports 17 deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Sixteen residents and one staff member have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in eastern Tennessee. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that more than two-fifths of The Heritage Center’s residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, a fourth of the residents who have tested positive have died. According to information provided by the nursing home, 46 residents have recovered. One resident remains at the hospital. Separately, 43 staff members have recovered after testing positive for the disease. Seven continue to stay at home. The deaths at The Heritage Center marks the second deadliest outbreak in eastern Tennessee, where Signature Healthcare of Greeneville reported 20 resident deaths earlier this year.

