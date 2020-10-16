Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – October 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): We Have Some Big Temperature Changes For The Weekend !



Friday morning temperatures will be cooler. The cold front will still be pushing through with some light showers and lots of clouds to begin the day. Then, we’ll see skies clearing out, followed by mostly sunny, dry, and breezy for the afternoon, with Highs around 65.

Friday Night: Some scattered frost expected to start the upcoming weekend, with lows in the upper 30’s to around 40 by Saturday morning. Even though the temperatures will be cool, there will be lots of sun and skies will be clear, and we’ll see highs returning to the mid 60’s.

The weekend is looking very good with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60’s Saturday and lows 70’s for Sunday.

73 & 50 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

