The new list of sports you can bet on in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The state Lottery Board has published the first list of sports that Tennesseeans will be able to bet on beginning in November.

And there won’t be much you can’t bet on.

The list includes 27 sports (including cricket, table tennis and Aussie Rules football) and around a hundred leagues and events (Belarus Extraleague Hockey, British Darts Organisation, Tour De France).

Sports gambling becomes legal in the state next month.

But there will not be gambling parlors in Tennessee, the law only allows online/phone/app betting.

So far, the board has approved four companies to take your bets:

Betfair Interactive US LLC (FanDuel)

BetMGM, LLC

Crown TN Gaming, LLC (DraftKings)

Tennessee Action 24/7 LLC

Each will design their own website and apps to take bets.

By law, betters must be 21 years old and be physically in the state when they place their bets.

The new law made the Tennessee Lottery the administrator for sports wagering, but not a vendor.

Here is the full list of betting options.