Melissa Turner charged in last night’s wild chase through town

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We now know just who all those law enforcement vehicles were chasing through Chattanooga on Thursday night.

36-year old Melissa Nicole Turner was driving the pickup that led officers from Georgia into East Ridge and then Chattanooga.

It started when a Fort Oglethorpe officer tried to pull the pickup over.

The chase led through East Ridge, Brainerd, 23rd Street and Market in the downtown area, plus a few loops on I 24.

The chase finally ended on Highway 27 where Turner was arrested without further incident.

The list of charges, however, is a long one.