Hooked On Science – See Pumpkins Ooze

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

Watch the video to see pumpkins ooze. “We mixed together two secret ingredients, you can’t do this one at home, it’s too dangerous. When I mix them together a chemical reaction will happen creating the three foamy pumpkins. Watch! There we go. The ingredients are mixed together and there we goes all of the foam. Wow! It’s giving off a lot of heat this chemical reaction is called an exothermic reaction. For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.”