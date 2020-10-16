Georgia Winning With Old Alabama Blue Print For Success

Georgia’s style of play looks like vintage Alabama under Nick Saban. The third-ranked Bulldogs enter Saturday night’s game with the second-ranked Crimson Tide with one of the nation’s best defenses, a solid running game and a quarterback who’s efficient and hasn’t thrown an interception. The Tide’s defense hasn’t been great but the offense leads the nation in scoring and as been airing it out. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is a former Alabama defensive coordinator so the resemblance is no surprise.

