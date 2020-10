SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol is investigating, after a small child was hit by a car tonight.

It happened around 8 on Highway 27, right in front of Advance Auto Parts in Summerville.

We’re told the child is in serious condition.

The child apparently wandered away from their home.

The Division of Family and Childrens services is investigating.

The Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team was also on the scene.