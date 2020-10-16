Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents to Lock Vehicles

The Bradley county sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to always lock their cars, especially at night.

This year, nearly 90 car burglaries have been reported in Bradley County.

Fewer than 10 were actually locked.

The sheriff’s office says ABOUT 16 GUNS have ALSO been TAKEN from THOSE cars.

Neighborhoods in Northern Bradley County near I-75 have been heavily targeted for car thefts and burglaries.

“Generally what they are doing, they’re sneak thieves. Ok so, they’re going through neighborhoods and if you’re car is locked, generally they go on by because they don’t want to get the commotion started or noise started that might attract attention to them,” says Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have solved almost half of those break-ins this year.