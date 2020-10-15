Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – October 15th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry And Warm Again For Today, Then A Big Cool Down Ahead!



Fair skies will continue through the morning. Not quite as cool this morning, with lows in the upper 50’s & low 60’s.

- Advertisement -

Mostly sunny, continued dry, and plenty warm for Thursday, with highs around 80. More clouds will move for Thursday night, but it’ll stay mainly dry with lows in the low to mid 50’s.

A strong cold front will move through early Friday, with breezy and much cooler weather. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 60’s. Some scattered frost expected to start the upcoming weekend with lows in the upper 30’s to around 40 by Saturday morning. There may well be additional frost for early Sunday morning as well. The weekend is looking very good with lots of sunshine an highs in the upper 60’s Saturday and lows 70’s for Sunday.

74 & 50 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.