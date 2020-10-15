Tennessee Unemployment Claims Rise Back Over 10,000

By
WDEF News
-
0
71
Unemployment claim form
Credit: Neil Esoy / MGN MGN Image

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee rose to over 10,000 showing an increase for two straight weeks. 10,145 people applied claims for the week of October 10. Continuous claims saw a big drop with 90,507 down from 125,238 the week before. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

New Hamilton County claims rose to 482. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 1,993. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,300 new claims and Knox County saw 589 new claims.

- Advertisement -

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093
August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810
August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726
August 22, 2020 10,988 191,204
August 29, 2020 12,035 184,781
September 5, 2020 11,706 176,388
September 12, 2020 10,771 163,791
September 19, 2020 11,313 152,195
September 26, 2020 9,802 138,727
October 3, 2020 9,839 125,238
October 10, 2020 10,145 90,507
Claims Since March 15 881,725
Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims
Hamilton County 482 4,725
Bradley County 150 1,337
McMinn County 63 566
Rhea County 56 385
Marion County 42 303
Polk County 21 137
Grundy County 16 114
Meigs County 39 148
Bledsoe County 12 103
Sequatchie County 17 158