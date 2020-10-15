Tennessee Unemployment Claims Rise Back Over 10,000

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee rose to over 10,000 showing an increase for two straight weeks. 10,145 people applied claims for the week of October 10. Continuous claims saw a big drop with 90,507 down from 125,238 the week before. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
New Hamilton County claims rose to 482. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 1,993. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,300 new claims and Knox County saw 589 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|September 5, 2020
|11,706
|176,388
|September 12, 2020
|10,771
|163,791
|September 19, 2020
|11,313
|152,195
|September 26, 2020
|9,802
|138,727
|October 3, 2020
|9,839
|125,238
|October 10, 2020
|10,145
|90,507
|Claims Since March 15
|881,725
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|482
|4,725
|Bradley County
|150
|1,337
|McMinn County
|63
|566
|Rhea County
|56
|385
|Marion County
|42
|303
|Polk County
|21
|137
|Grundy County
|16
|114
|Meigs County
|39
|148
|Bledsoe County
|12
|103
|Sequatchie County
|17
|158