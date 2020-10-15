New poll workers increase in Walker County, officials hold training

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – For Pat Horton, it’s her first time to be a poll worker.

“I have several friends that I’ve heard do it, and I had another friend that was reaching out to their friends that our particular precinct was needing more workers because of our situation right now. Some were afraid to come in and work. So I called them and here I am,” Horton said.

- Advertisement -

She was one of multiple people getting the required training to do the job at the Ag Center Thursday night.

“Learned about doing the ballots, getting the ballot box to work, having everything printed, putting it in the scanner and recording everybody’s vote,” Horton said.

It was one of three training sessions in Walker County.

In the session, Walker County Director of Elections Danielle Montgomery explained how poll workers must remain nonpartisan, and how they handle poll watchers, ID cards and ballots.

They also were able to ask questions and were shown how to operate the equipment.

“I didn’t know anything about the ballot, what different ballots there were and how to go about that so it alleviated a lot of stress,” new poll worker Caitlin Dillinger said.

Montgomery said that around 35 percent to 45 percent of their poll workers are new.

She said that for this election they have more new poll workers than they’ve ever had and more workers ever used before.

“A lot of new faces because some people aren’t willing, some people, a lot of our poll workers are older, and they are concerned about their health and don’t want to work, and the turnout that we’re expecting we wanted to ramp up the amount of poll workers we had,” Montgomery said.

When it’s all said and done, the elections director Expects 80 percent of registered voters will have voted, many in person.