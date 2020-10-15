‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

NEW YORK (AP) – The sobering musical “Jagged Little Pill,” which plumbs Alanis Morissette’s 1995 breakthrough album to tell a story of an American family spiraling out of control, earned a leading 15 Tony Award nominations Thursday, as the Broadway community took the first steps to celebrate a pandemic-shortened season that upended the theater world. The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before. Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows – including 16 that were still scheduled to open in the spring.

By MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer