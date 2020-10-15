East Ridge Police arrest murder suspect

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge Police have arrested a suspect in a murder from back in August.

Montrell Fears was shot in a parking lot while taking two children to school.

The mother of those children was charged with Accessory After The Fact.

But the actual shooter remained at large.

On Thursday, police charged Kelderick M. Tucker with doing the actual shooting.

He faces charges of Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Robbery, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

“This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the East Ridge Police Department Confidential Tip Line at 423 867-0016.”