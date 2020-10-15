Cold Case unit asks for help with 2016 double murder

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Cold Case investigators have uncovered new information in a double murder from more than four years ago.

A five year old was in the home when his parents were gunned down and he had to call 911.

George Dillard and Lakita Hicks were killed on January 31, 2016.

“Recently obtained information has pointed investigators towards a potential suspect, but help is still needed from the community in solving this murder.”