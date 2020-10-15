Cold Case unit asks for help with 2016 double murder

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Cold Case investigators have uncovered new information in a double murder from more than four years ago.
A five year old was in the home when his parents were gunned down and he had to call 911.
George Dillard and Lakita Hicks were killed on January 31, 2016.
“Recently obtained information has pointed investigators towards a potential suspect, but help is still needed from the community in solving this murder.”
“Anyone with any information pertaining to the murder of George Dillard and Lakita Hicks is encouraged to reach out to the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or the Hamilton County Cold Case Unit at www.coldcases@hcdatn.org, or call (423) 209-7470 to leave an anonymous tip. Your help in solving this heinous crime would be greatly appreciated by the victims’ families.”
