‘Chuckie Doll’ Rides the Bench at Bradley Central

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) We’ve got Halloween coming up in a couple of weeks, but it looks like Halloween at every Bradley Central Bears game. They’ve got the famous ‘Chuckie Doll’ from the iconic movies on their sidelines. So instead of the popular ‘turnover chain’ many schools use for big plays, Bradley has got a ‘Scare Bear’.

Reporter:”Has anybody ever asked you. Hey, what’s that doll doing over there?”
Said head coach Damon Floyd:”Uh. I think you may be the first actually. I think they may be afraid to ask of what the real reason is.”
Said running backs coach Colby Dills:”The ‘Chuckie Doll’. Actually me and my brother, my brother was a senior captain last year, and we’re huge University of Florida Gator fans. It’s kind of a tradition down there in Gainesville with the ‘Chuckie Doll’. So we just kind of wanted to bring it up here The meaning behind it is it’s supposed to cause terror on the other team. This year C.J. Hardy, a senior defensive end, has kind of picked it up and took it. I like it, and I think all the kids like it.”
Reporter:”Are you a big fan of those movies at all?”
Said Dills:”Oh yeah. Yeah I was a little kid when it was really popular in the 90’s, so I just remember watching it as a little kid, and it scaring me. It has just always been iconic. We actually had stickers made for it.”
Reporter:”What kind of stickers are you talking about?”
Said Dills:”Just little peel off stickers. It has got the Chuckie face on it.”
Reporter:”Do they go on the helmet?”
Said Dills:”Yeah. Some of them get helmets. I don’t know what the criteria is to get those. I don’t know if it’s a sack, or just a big play. But yeah, we’ve got a ton of kids that have them on their helmets.”
Reporter:”Does he come to practice?”
Said Dills:”Uh no. He usually doesn’t come to practice. He only shows up on game days.(laughter) Only comes on games.”
Said Floyd:”It stays on our sidelines I do know that, and it’s obviously in the locker room a lot. Like I said, if it motivates them to play better, we’ll have a ‘Chuckie Doll’.”
Reporter:”Do you ever worry when you put him up at night that you may find him somewhere else the next day?”
Said Dills:”I hope not. Then we’d have a lot of other issues on our hands.” (laughter)

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePolice chase runs from Ft. Oglethorpe to downtown Chattanooga
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.