CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has updated the status of a marble slab over an entrance to the jail.

A four foot portion of the facade over the Cherry Street entrance collapsed onto the sidewalk back in July.

No one was hurt.

Now a piece of marble slab overhead has moved.

Officials say it is unstable and have closed the sidewalk underneath.

(Photos from Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office)