UTC Women Head Into New Season Looking to Push Tempo

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) UTC women’s basketball practice got underway Wednesday.

The Mocs must replace All SoCon performer Lakelyn Bouldin, but they return a roster that features eight upperclassmen.

Playing college basketball should be fun, so why not enjoy it.

Said senior forward Bria Dial:”I feel pretty good. I feel like this is a special group. I feel like it’s going to be one of the more fun teams that I’ve played with.”

Said head coach Katie Burrows:”When they’re here, they smile a lot, and they can kind of cut-up, but they can bring it back really, really quick. Hasn’t always been that way. So I think there’s just a level of maturity now that there wasn’t necessarily before.”

Of course winning makes the game even more fun.

Chattanooga tied for first in the SoCon last year with a 10-4 league mark.

Some added depth like former Bradley Central star Anna Walker will hopefully keep the team in the title hunt again this season.

Said Walker:”Coming in I just saw the hunger of wanting to be better just because they reached another goal last year. Just like feeding off of that, I think it was really well and the energy was really great.”

Energy is good, but scoring is better.

The Mocs averaged just under 60 points a game last year.

Said Burrows:”Pushing tempo is going to be a big thing for us. We want to try to get easy looks. Getting the ball up the floor quickly. Being able to get the ball inside because what’s going to end up happening is that our post players are going to produce, and then the rest of them are going to have to collapse, and they’re going to kick it out for open looks from the three point line with our feet set. I just feel like those are the two ways that it’s going to look a little big different for us this year.”

Coveting the basketball may be the Mocs most important job.

Said Dial:”Hopefully less turnovers than we had last year. That was our main problem was in all the losses that we had. Most of the time it was turnovers. I feel like this year we’re taking care of the ball a little bit more like even in 5-on-5’s, so I feel like that will be a big difference.”