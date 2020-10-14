Tennessee governor, first lady in quarantine after exposure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his wife are in quarantine after a member of his security has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Governor says he has tested negative himself, and the test for first lady Maria Lee is pending.

She was travelling today with the Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn but had to return to the Governor’s mansion.

The Governor says he and his wife are feeling fine.

But he says the security team member did feel ill this morning and did not come into work.

He was immediately tested and it came back positive.

They do not know yet where he may have become infected, but he did test negative last week.

The Governor expects to remain in quarantine for 14 days and will be tested daily.