Mom To Mom – Complete Your Fall Fun with the Fall Bucket List

In my house, Fall is one of our favorite seasons, but usually there’s a lot to do. You’ve got pumpkin picking, carving pumpkins, going to corn mazes. There’s just a lot, and it’s hard for us to decide on the weekends. That’s why when I came across this really cool idea from Natural Beach Living, it is a Do It Yourself Fall Bucket List kit.

It’s really easy and simple to do, and you can do it with your family. Find a bucket where you can get at any craft store, find some corn kernels, it can be any kind, there’s all different types, some that I didn’t even know existed. You can get a fun chalkboard if you want, so you can write fall bucket list on there, some Popsicle sticks, and of course, some utensils to write with. Then you grab the kids and you write on these popsicles what it is that you want to do for the season. Do you want to go pick out a pumpkin? Do you want to pick out a costume? Do you want to help rake the leaves and then jump in them? These are the kinds of things that we like to do, and just helps us make that decision so much easier and it’s a whole lot of fun.

So this fall DIY bucket list is really fun to enjoy on the weekends, your kids just pull one out and then you go do that activity. This is just a fun, easy way to gather the family together and do those fall things that you love to do. As always moms, if you have those great, wonderful ideas, we’d love to hear them. You can post them to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.