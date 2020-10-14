Massive Voter Turnout in Tennessee

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Day one of early voting Tennessee did not disappoint.

The crowd was massive.

- Advertisement -

Voters eager to cast their ballot.

News 12 spoke to voters in line.

“These long lines are a testament that people want to have their voices heard.”

“I am so glad. this is one of the longest lines that I have ever seen and it just brings so much joy.”

Secretary of State Tre Hargett met with voters in Hamilton County, “I expect a new record to be set. I think there is a lot of enthusiasm on both sides. I’ll be disappointed if there is not a new record set.”

While the first day turnout was no surprise to Hargett, he also anticipates a heavy turnout with mail-in ballots.

“Our goal is to county every vote accurately.”

The key this year is for voters to be patient for election results after November 3rd.

“Certification never happens on election night. Those are always unofficial results, it takes about three weeks for all the 95 counties, roll those results back up to the state to have those results certified. So, it just takes some time. All of the results that you see on election night are unofficial”

The early voting period ends October 29th.

There are four early voting locations in Hamilton County: The Hamilton County Election Commission, Brainerd Recreation Center, Collegedale City Hall,and the Hixson Community Center.

Locations are open everyday expect Sunday.

For hours call the Hamilton County Election Commission: 423-493-5100