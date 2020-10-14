Long Lines To Vote In Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – For two days, Georgia voters have been lining up to vote early in the November general election, and they are back in sizable numbers again today.

Lines in Catoosa county were still lengthy at Noon at some polling places.

- Advertisement -

A representative of the Catoosa county elections department said they were especially long this morning. John Pless says it will likely be a record turnout.

Because of fear about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups encourage people to vote early, either in person or by absentee.

It’s been crowded really today until the past hour it hasn’t been really crowded. So we did have it where like an hour and a half you had to wait. But it’s been consistently very busy,” says Assistant Manager Elizabeth Milligan.

Early voting, especially in areas of Georgia known as democratic strongholds, has also been much heavier than in the 2016 election.