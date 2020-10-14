Long Lines Form as Early Voting Starts in Tennessee

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Early voting in Tennessee starts today and state officials expect a record number of turnout at the polls. There was already a long line this morning at the Hamilton County Election Commission.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says that the counties in Tennessee are prepared to handle large turnout at the polls. “Number one, certification never happens on election night. Those are always unofficial results. It takes about three weeks for all the 95 counties, roll those results back up to the state to have those results certified. So, it just takes some time. All of the results that you see on election night are unofficial.”

The last day to cast your ballot for early voting is October 29th.