Dodgers Use Record Setting First Inning to Blast the Braves 15-3

Rick Nyman
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Max Muncy’s grand slam capped a record-setting 11-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who coasted to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves that cut their National League Championship Series deficit to 2 games to 1. Muncy’s slam was the third homer in the first inning and among a franchise-record five in a postseason game for the Dodgers. Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios went deep on consecutive pitches in the first. Atlanta has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Braves last October gave up a 10-run first to St. Louis in the NL Division Series finale.

