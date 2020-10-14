Brainerd Community Food Pantry

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Brainerd Leaders have come together to help launch a community food pantry. 

The food pantry will run twice a month and will be the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 4:30-6:30 & the 4th Wednesday from 11am to 1. 

- Advertisement -

Officials say the pandemic has played a huge toll on people’s ability to provide food for their families. 

The food pantry helps serves the largest part of Chattanoooga’s hunger population. 

“Just in the past year the food bank has seen a 449% increase in requests for emergency food boxes. The Brainerd zip code 37411 is the largest need for emergency food boxes,” says Bess Steverson, Chairman of the board for the Brainerd Food Pantry.

The food pantry will run twice a month for however long it is needed. 

 

Previous articleWall unstable over entrance to Hamilton County Jail
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.