Brainerd Community Food Pantry

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Brainerd Leaders have come together to help launch a community food pantry.

The food pantry will run twice a month and will be the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 4:30-6:30 & the 4th Wednesday from 11am to 1.

Officials say the pandemic has played a huge toll on people’s ability to provide food for their families.

The food pantry helps serves the largest part of Chattanoooga’s hunger population.

“Just in the past year the food bank has seen a 449% increase in requests for emergency food boxes. The Brainerd zip code 37411 is the largest need for emergency food boxes,” says Bess Steverson, Chairman of the board for the Brainerd Food Pantry.

The food pantry will run twice a month for however long it is needed.