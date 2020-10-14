Alabama’s Nick Saban tests positive for Covid-19

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (WDEF) – University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19.

After getting the results on Wednesday, Coach Saban left the football facility to quarantine at home.

It is unclear how the news will impact the scheduled showdown this weekend between Alabama and Georgia.

Athletic Director Greg Byrne also tested positive.

The University of Florida has suspended their football activities, including their game against LSU this weekend, because of a rise of positive Covid-19 tests on the team.

