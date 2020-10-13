Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – October 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots Of Sunshine And Pleasant Fall Weather Ahead For The Next Several Days!



Some clouds through the morning with a few spotty showers heading East and fading out. Cooler temperatures this morning with lows in most areas between 58 – 62.

For the rest of the day, expect lots of sunshine, breezy, and less humid for the afternoon. Highs will settle into the low and middle 70’s. It’ll be clear and much cooler Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40’s to around 50.

Sunshine and pleasant for the middle of the week, with highs in the upper 70’s Wednesday and near 80 Thursday.

Here’s where we talk about the weekend: A strong cold front will move through early Friday with the chilliest air moving in for Friday and the weekend. Highs Friday only in the low 60’s with lows by Saturday morning 35-40. Some scattered frost expected to start the upcoming weekend!

74 & 51 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

