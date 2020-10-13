Titans Stay Unbeaten With 42-16 Win Over Buffalo

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Titans routed the Buffalo Bills 42-16 Tuesday night in a showdown between two of the NFL’s five remaining undefeated teams pushed back two days after a couple more positive tests for Tennessee last week. The Titans (4-0) continued their best start since winning their first 10 games in 2008 despite getting on the field the past three days since their last game Sept. 27 in Minnesota. Malcolm Butler intercepted two passes as the Titans turned three turnovers into 21 points. The Bills now are 4-1.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBraves Hold Off Dodgers Rally to Win Game 2 of NLCS 8-7
Next articleTennessee Secretary of State expects ‘heavy turnout’ for early voting first day
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.