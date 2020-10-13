Tennessee Secretary of State expects ‘heavy turnout’ for early voting first day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In-person voting in Tennessee starts Wednesday, and the Tennessee Secretary of State said that he is expecting “heavy turnout” for the first day.

“What we saw in Georgia yesterday, they had heavy turnout. I expect it here as well,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said.

In Georgia, lines at some voting places left people waiting for hours on the first day of early voting.

Hargett in Chattanooga for an event took questions on early voting.

He said he doesn’t expect folks to have to wait for long hours in Tennessee like some areas of Georgia experienced.

“I also don’t know how many precincts they had open in those areas in Georgia yesterday. We’ve done everything we can to try and work with county election commissions to create more sites and longer hours for people to access early voting, and so I believe that’s going to pay off,” Hargett said.

For In-person, voters are encouraged to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.

Poll workers will be wearing masks.

“I want them to make sure that they understand that their local election commissions are doing everything they can to make sure that every voter can cast their vote in a safe, clean and secure environment,” Hargett said.

“Also, I want people to understand that their vote matters. I can’t promise you that your vote is going to be the deciding vote in every race, but what I can promise you is that when you go vote that you can in fact make a difference.”

The Secretary of State said that the first and the last days of early voting in Tennessee typically see a heavy amount of people.