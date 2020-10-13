Tennessee school votes to keep Confederate-linked mascot

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — A middle Tennessee high school has voted to keep its mascot despite calls for the Confederate-linked symbol and fight song to be removed.

News outlets report a measure before the Franklin County school board to change Franklin County High School from the Rebels failed 3-5 Monday.

The rebel is commonly depicted as a Confederate soldier or supporter, and critics argue it can be a symbol of racism.

The school has used the mascot since the 1950s and also sings the “Dixie” fight song at sporting events.

The Tullahoma News reports that a march to call for the removal of the symbols was planned over the weekend.