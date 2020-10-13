Mocs QB Drayton Arnold Hopes to Rack Up Wins Like He Does College Degrees

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Since UTC has only one game this fall, expect a lot of guys to get playing time, even at quarterback.
When the Mocs face Western Kentucky next week, Old Dominion transfer QB Drayton Arnold will get the starting nod.
He looks to take over after serving as Nick Tiano’s back-up last year.

Even though Drayton Arnold played in only three games in three years at Old Dominion, Mocs coach Rusty Wright had seen Arnold’s talent in high school, as well as his talent in the class room.
Said Wright:”After visiting with him and understanding that he earned two degrees in about 3-and-a-half years there at Old Dominion. Those are the kind of people you want to be around.”
Said Arnold:”Being a back-up at Old Dominion. My rational was if I wasn’t playing, I was going to be. I was going to excel at something. When you are a student athlete, you don’t really have time for anything else other than sports and academics. Spent a lot of time on academics.”
Arnold already has *TWO* masters degrees, and he plans to come back next year.
Said Wright:”I know he may have a doctorate by the time he leaves here.”
Paging Dr. Arnold. Doctor Drayton Arnold.
Arnold would love to be a ‘Moc Doc’, dissecting defenses with his dual threat abilities.
Said Wright:”Yeah his arm is a lot stronger than what you think. His decision making is pretty good most of the time. He gets the ball out of his hands faster than most. Doesn’t really get rattled. He makes a mistake, and he’s like let’s go to the next one. If they make a mistake, he’s like hey, let’s go to the next one. Good smarts. Studies the game. He’s ready in that regard. There’s no question. He’s ready to take it and go be the guy.”
Arnold is ready to lead the team in their opener against Western Kentucky.
Said Arnold:”I feel confident. I think confidence comes from preparing, and I do think that we are prepared to play this game, so I feel pretty good about it. Everything I’ve wanted to get done here, I’ve done. Now it’s just a matter of obviously one more thing, and that’s winning a SoCon championship.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCongestion ideas for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.