Live Music returns to The Caverns with outdoor concert

PELHAM, Tennessee (WDEF) – Music venues are all struggling to figure out how to lure customers back during the pandemic.

The Caverns took their first stab at it over the weekend.

The venue is actually underground in the Cumberland Plateau in Grundy County.

But for their return, the booked Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit for their new, outdoors ampitheater for a 4 night run.

Fans got the see the band in 2, 4 or six person groupings, socially distanced in the audience.

Masks are required when you are in your “pod” (designated seating area) and temperatures are checked as you drive in.

And it seemed to work.

“I know it took a lot of planning to pull this off, but it was worth it,” Jason Isbell exclusively told Forbes.

“I think it all comes down to what type of audience you draw. Our audience really seemed to appreciate experiencing live music again, and they played by the rules and stayed safe. I couldn’t ask for more than that.”

You order concessions through an app and they are delivered in a non-contact way.

“Of course Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit were amazing, and a large part of the success goes to his fans who followed the protocols perfectly,” said Todd Mayo, The Caverns owner.

“We had a lot of feedback from folks who said this needed to be ‘the new normal.’ Plenty of space and every ticket was a VIP ticket. Proving this model gives us hope for the future and we look forward to presenting many more artists at The Caverns Amphitheater.”