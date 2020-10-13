Kirby Smart Finds Saban Record Against His Assistants Amusing

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

Will Kirby Smart become the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat his former boss this weekend when Georgia plays Alabama.
Saban is 20-0 against his former assistants, and believe it or not, Smart finds that stat kind of funny.

Said Smart:”It. (chuckles) What’s everybody’s record against Coach Saban? Everybody makes it about the assistants. I always laugh because I don’t know anybody right now in the last ten years that has got a good record against him in terms of that. It’s not something I focus on. I try to focus on what’s going to allow us to play good.”

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.