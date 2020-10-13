Kirby Smart Finds Saban Record Against His Assistants Amusing

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
Will Kirby Smart become the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat his former boss this weekend when Georgia plays Alabama.
Saban is 20-0 against his former assistants, and believe it or not, Smart finds that stat kind of funny.
Said Smart:”It. (chuckles) What’s everybody’s record against Coach Saban? Everybody makes it about the assistants. I always laugh because I don’t know anybody right now in the last ten years that has got a good record against him in terms of that. It’s not something I focus on. I try to focus on what’s going to allow us to play good.”
