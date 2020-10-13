Free drive through flu vaccines this week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A drive through flu vaccine clinic is up and running, for folks 18 and over, at the Alstom Plant on Riverfront Parkway.

That’s until Wednesday.

It’s free while supplies last, and you don’t even need an appointment.

The Alstom drive-through is open from 1:30 until 5 in the afternoon.

You will need to wear a face mask.

“We recommend that anyone six months and older do get the flu vaccine unless you do have any kind of contra indications. But again, we’re only offering the flu vaccine here for anyone ages 18 and older.”

People ages 6 months to 17 years, can also get free flu shots at the Sequoyah Health Center on Ridge Trail Road and the Pediatric Center located on 3rd Street.

But they will need to schedule an appointment before hand.