Florida Pauses Football Activities After Increase in Positive COVID Tests

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.” Athletic director Scott Stricklin says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Stricklin says coach Dan Mullen has had conversations with players and their parents and adds that he has spoken with last week’s opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday’s opponent, defending national champion LSU. Stricklin says the situation “will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”
