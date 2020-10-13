Dodgers Clayton Kershaw Scratched From Game 2 Start Against Atlanta

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series due to back spasms. The Dodgers announced the decision on their longtime ace about six hours before the first pitch in Arlington, Texas. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw’s place in Game 2 with the Dodgers down 1-0 in the series to the Atlanta Braves. The 26-year-old Gonsolin will be making his major league postseason debut.
