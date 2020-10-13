Dodgers Clayton Kershaw Scratched From Game 2 Start Against Atlanta

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series due to back spasms. The Dodgers announced the decision on their longtime ace about six hours before the first pitch in Arlington, Texas. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw’s place in Game 2 with the Dodgers down 1-0 in the series to the Atlanta Braves. The 26-year-old Gonsolin will be making his major league postseason debut.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)