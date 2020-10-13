Braves Adam Duvall Out For Rest of Postseason With Oblique Injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side. He was replaced on the Braves’ roster for the League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo. Duvall will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason. He was hurt in the second inning of Monday’s opener against the Dodgers when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance.

