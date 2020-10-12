Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – October 12th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cloudy & Foggy To Begin The Week!



This Morning: Overcast conditions plus areas of patchy fog and lows in the mid & upper 60’s. Our seasonal morning low is 52, so we are well above that.

This Afternoon: After lunchtime, skies will be clearing and we’ll see sunshine. Highs will be warm – in the mid 70’s to around 80.

Overnight: Monday night, a few showers may roll through that will be pushed by a cold front. Those showers will be scattered in nature and light, with no significant accumulations.

Tuesday morning, waking up much cooler and with fair skies and mid 50’s. Lots of sunshine expected for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Next rain chance and big cool down will come late Thursday and temperatures will drastically drop to near 60 for Friday!

75 & 52 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

