Three Children Injured In 200 West 8th Street Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are asking for information on a shooting that happened yesterday on 8th Street that resulted in three children being injured.

The shooting happened yesterday at around 11 AM, where police responded to a report of shots fired on 200 West 8th Street.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings on the roadway. They were then notified that three victims with non life threatening gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital. The victims were children ages 2, 4, and 9.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke has made a statement on the shooting, saying,

“I am appalled that anyone would open fire into a vehicle with three innocent, young children in it. I know I speak for everyone in Chattanooga when I say that this level of violence is totally unacceptable and must end,” the Mayor said.

Reports suggest that all three victims were in a vehicle when the shooting occured. The current condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

If you have any additional information, you are encouraged to contact Chattanooga Police.