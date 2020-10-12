Three Children Injured In 200 West 8th Street Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are asking for information on a shooting that happened yesterday on 8th Street that resulted in three children being injured.
The shooting happened yesterday at around 11 AM, where police responded to a report of shots fired on 200 West 8th Street.
Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings on the roadway. They were then notified that three victims with non life threatening gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital. The victims were children ages 2, 4, and 9.
Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke has made a statement on the shooting, saying,
“I am appalled that anyone would open fire into a vehicle with three innocent, young children in it. I know I speak for everyone in Chattanooga when I say that this level of violence is totally unacceptable and must end,” the Mayor said.
Reports suggest that all three victims were in a vehicle when the shooting occured. The current condition of the victims is unknown at this time.
If you have any additional information, you are encouraged to contact Chattanooga Police.