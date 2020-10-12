Technical problems arise as early voting starts in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – Long lines of people eager to cast ballots have formed in Georgia on the state’s first day of early in-person voting. Some people showed up before dawn to be among the first in line. Problems soon developed at a massive voting site in the state’s most populous county. Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez said it had to do with the electronic poll books used to check voters in at State Farm Arena, where the Atlanta Hawks NBA team plays. She said on-site technicians apparently resolved the problem by mid-morning. Early in-person voting began Monday throughout Georgia and runs through Oct. 30.

