Ringgold investigating vandalism spree against businesses

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Police in Ringgold are looking for suspects who vandalized a small business off Nashville street Saturday night.

The owner of The Sun Shop says it appeared someone shot marbles at her store causing two windows to break.

- Advertisement -

Nothing was stolen, and no one was hurt.

The owner says the Ringgold police are ALSO investigating several acts of vandalism around town and in Fort Oglethorpe.

As a small business owner operating during the pandemic, she says there was no reason for this to happen.

“Fortunately, all they did was bust the windows and didn’t come in. It was just a senseless thing that put a lot work and hardship on people.”

If you know have any information, contact Ringgold police.