Nashville investigating big worship event outside courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville officials say they are investigating a worship event outside the historic courthouse over the weekend that packed together a crowd of people, many unmasked despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nashville Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd says the city will pursue “appropriate penalties” against the organizer, saying that person did not submit an application to the health department or permit application to any Nashville department.

- Advertisement -

Worship event leader Sean Feucht posted videos of the big gathering to social media.

Feucht has been associated with similar gatherings in other cities.

The investigation comes as new COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Tennessee.