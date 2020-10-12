Jarrett Guarantano Remains Vols Starting Quarterback

The Vols held a scrimmage Sunday night, mainly for the guys who haven’t played much this year. Freshman Harrison Bailey took all the snaps at quarterback, but don’t look for him to start Saturday against Kentucky.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt says Jarrett Guarantano remains the starter. J-G had two touchdown passes in the first half against Georgia, but he had three turnovers in the second half that led to 13 points for the Bulldogs as Tennessee dropped a 44-21 decision in Athens.

Said Pruitt:”You know offensively our struggles Saturday were not because of one independent person. It was a team effort. We understand that. Starts with us as coaches to put our guys in better position to have success. Then from a players standpoint. We’ve got to own it. We’ve got to do a better job of executing.”