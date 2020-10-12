Hamilton Family YMCA Receives Governor’s Award of Excellence for Easter Tornado Relief

The Hamilton Family YMCA was presented with the Governor’s Award of Excellence its relief efforts during the Easter 2020 Tornado.

The YMCA was one of fifteen non – profits in the state being recognized for this award.

Their efforts included sheltering those who lost homes, and who had no electricity or running water.

The YMCA then served as a crisis command center to help get supplies out to the community.

“The YMCA is all about giving back to our community, but to be honest with you this is what we’ve been trained to do. We love our community, and from our volunteers to our staff, our CEO, CFO, everyone’s very excited, and we’re just very proud, but really we’re more proud to just be able to get out and help,” says Lee Montgomery, executive director for Hamilton Family YMCA.

To learn more about volunteering with the YMCA, visit https://www.ymcachattanooga.org/volunteer