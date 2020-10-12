Georgia’s Stingy Defense Will Get Major Test Against Alabama

Georgia tops the SEC in scoring defense, allowing a stingy 12 points a game, but
the Dawgs will get the ultimate test Saturday against Alabama. The Tide lead the SEC and the nation in scoring offense, averaging 51-points a game.
Dawgs coach Kirby Smart says the challenge in stopping the Tide is not their schemes. It’s all that talent.

Said Smart:”What has made them exceed well is players. They’ve got really good players. Sark does a great job of implementing the system that the kids can execute. It’s based on really hard guys to cover outside. They’ve got probably the best back in the country if not one of the best backs in the country. Najee (Harris) runs the ball really hard, and they’re massive upfront.”
Said Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis:”Alabama offense in general is just very strong. Very powerful. Over the past years they’ve had Jalen Hurts and Tua. But just knowing that we have to adjust ot a new quarterback. New offensive line. New schemes.”

