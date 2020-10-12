Falcons Name Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris Interim Head Coach

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn. Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first full season as defensive coordinator. The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Falcons owner Arthur Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Morris could become a candidate for the full-time job if the Falcons, who play at Minnesota on Sunday, can revive their season.
