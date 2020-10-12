Bradley County mourns the loss of another former coach

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Former Bradley and current Lake Forest assistant softball coach Hubert Conley Jr. died Friday during a trip to Florida.

That’s according to the Cleveland Daily Banner.

It’s the second time in less than four months that the Bear family has dealt with the untimely passing of a coach.

Conley, 49, got caught in a rip current about 5 miles East of Pensacola Beach,.

The Bradley family also lost head golf coach Don Burke in mid-June, after a short illness.

The Bradley County School District issued a statement.

It reads: “Bradley County Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Hubert Conley. He was a fixture and role model on the softball field and a pillar in the community.

His contagious spirit will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family.”