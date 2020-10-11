Weather Update: Sunday Evening’s Forecast – October 11th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Overcast & Muggy for your Sunday!

Monday morning, waking up to overcast skies and areas of patchy fog in the mid 60s. However, after lunchtime, skies will start to clear and make way for some sunshine! Highs will be warm near the low 80’s turning sunny by the late afternoon. Monday night, expect a few showers to roll through that will be pushed by a cold front.

Tuesday morning, waking up much cooler and with fair skies to the mid 50’s. Lots of sunshine exected for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Next rain chance and big cool down will come late Thursday and temperatures will drastically drop to near 60 for Friday!

76 & 53 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

