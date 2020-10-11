Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, with his U.S. Senate campaign reporting he raised $57 million in the final quarter in the race against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham. Harrison’s campaign says the total is the largest-ever during a single three-month period by by any Senate candidate. It tops the $38 million raised by Democrat Beto O’Rourke in 2018 in the final fundraising period of his challenge to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Graham hasn’t released fundraising totals for the previous quarter, although it’s likely he’s been eclipsed by Harrison. Last month, Graham made a public plea for fundraising to help him keep up with Harrison.

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press