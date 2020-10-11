Chattanooga Fire Department rescues driver from submerged car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A driver is now safe after The Chattanooga Fire department made a speedy rescue Sunday morning.

According to the fire department, the car was partially submerged and was upside down.

The fire department says that the driver was able to move inside the vehicle and keep their head out of the water.

Firefighters removed the door and helped the driver out of the car.

There were no significant injuries.