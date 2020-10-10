White House virus aid offer is panned by Pelosi, Senate GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new White House coronavirus aid has gotten bad reviews from both ends of the political spectrum. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the most generous Trump administration plan to date as “one step forward, two steps back.” The Republicans who control the Senate are dismissing it as too expensive and a political loser for conservatives. Pelosi says she’s still hopeful that progress can be made toward a deal but it’s as clear as ever that GOP conservatives don’t want a deal on her terms. President Donald Trump is eager for an agreement before Election Day, even as his most powerful GOP ally in the Senate says Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then.

By ANDREW TAYLOR

- Advertisement -

Associated Press